10 months ago
RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-Telenor Q3 core earnings beat forecast, net result plunges
October 26, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-Telenor Q3 core earnings beat forecast, net result plunges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Q3 earnings to billion from million)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa :

* Telenor says outlook for 2016 is unchanged: organic revenue growth in the range of 1 pct to 2 pct, EBITDA margin of around 35 pct and a capex to sales ratio, excluding licences, of around 17 pct

* Q3 adjusted ebitda nok 12.5 billion (Reuters poll nok 11.93 billion) vs NOK 11.85 bln in Q3 2015

* Q3 revenues NOK 32.8 billion (Reuters poll nok 32.79 billion) vs NOK 31.84 bln in Q3 2015

* Q3 net loss NOK 4.0 bln vs NOK loss 1.05 bln in q3 2015

* A key highlight this quarter is encouraging sign of data monetisation in bangladesh and pakistan

* While Norway was impacted by lower roaming revenues, we experienced solid uptake on our new mobile tariffs. High-Speed broadband in Norway and Sweden performed well during quarter

* Telenor: Based on recent observations in indian market, fair value of licences in india has been assessed, resulting in an impairment loss of nok 4.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
