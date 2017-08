BRIEF-Atrys Health H1 EBITDA at 0.4 million euros

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Atrys Health SL :

* Reported on Tuesday its H1 results with EBITDA at 415,230 euros ($451,936) versus 178,886 euros year ago

* H1 net sales at 1.9 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* H1 profit after tax at 398,257 euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* H1 recurring EBITDA at 398,257 euros versus 178,886 euros year ago

* Last year H1 results are not fully comparable with H1 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2eKd3mJ

