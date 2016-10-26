BRIEF-Auden fixes subscription price at 7.00 euros/shr for capital increase

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Auden AG :

* Said on Tuesday fixed subscription price at 7.00 euros ($7.62) per new share from ordinary capital increase against cash contributions with the subscription right of shareholders approved by Annual General Meeting of the Company on July 29, 2016

* Share capital of currently 6,691,263.00 euros to be increased by up to 2,230,421.00 euros to up to 8,921,684.00 euros by issuing up to 2,230,421 shares

