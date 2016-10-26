FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-MBF Group buys stake in Mediatorship Insurance Group
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MBF Group buys stake in Mediatorship Insurance Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - MBF Group SA :

* Said of Tuesday that it bought 46.0 pct stake in Mediatorship Insurance Group Sp. z o.o. (Mediatorship Insurance Group) for 92,000 zlotys ($23,217.67)

* Mediatorship Insurance Group raised its share capital to 100,000 zlotys from 50,000 zlotys via issue of 100 new shares

* Mediatorship Insurance Group also resolved to change its name to Ursa Minor Sp. z o.o.

* MBF Group acquired 24 new shares of Ursa Minor for the issue price of 2,000 zlotys each

* After capital increase of Ursa Minor (Mediatorship Insurance Group), MBF Group owns finally 35.0 pct stake in Mediatorship Insurance Group

* Mediatorship Insurance Group operates in the insurance market, debt collection and legal protection directed to individuals, micro-enterprises and SMEs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
