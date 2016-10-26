BRIEF-SoLocal Group denies press release of Regroupement PP Local

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday that denies the statement of Regroupement PP Local published in a press release

* Solocal Group took note that the Regroupement PP Local association was opposed to the debt restructuring plan proposed by the Board of Directors, on Oct. 19

* Solocal Group wishes to clarify that contrary to the allegations of Regroupement PP Local, the Company is not aware of "concrete proposals", but simple ideas

* Solocal adds that these simple ideas require background work to look like concrete proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: