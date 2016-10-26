FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Boguslaw Kowalski and units raise stake in Graal to 80.27 pct under tender offer
October 26, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Boguslaw Kowalski and units raise stake in Graal to 80.27 pct under tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26(Reuters) - Graal SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Greenwich Investments sp. z o.o. (Greenwich Investments), Boguslawa Kowalskiego (Graal's CEO) and GRWC Investments Limited bought together, under tender offer, 2,903,725 shares of Graal

* Greenwich Investments, Boguslawa Kowalskiego and GRWC Investments Limited (Entities) own now directly 80.27 pct stake in Graal

* Entities own now directly and indirectly 95.3 pct stake in Graal

* Before the transaction Boguslaw Kowalski owned 44.23 pct stake of Graal, Greenwich Investments and GRWC Investments Limited did not own any shares of Graal

* Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA sold its entire 8.24 pct stake in Graal

* In Aug. Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments and GRWC Holdings Limited announced a tender offer for 55.77 pct of Graal's shares

Gdynia Newsroom

