10 months ago
BRIEF-Admassive plans to acquire Topmall under its 2017-2018 strategy
October 26, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Admassive plans to acquire Topmall under its 2017-2018 strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26(Reuters) - Admassive SA :

* Said on Tuesday that under its 2017-2018 strategy plans to enter the e-commerce market through the acquisition of Topmall sp. o.o.

* Topmall, among others, operates an online shop in Poland 'merlin.pl'

* Admassive plans further development of merlin.pl aiming at merlin.pl's sales of over 100 million zlotys ($25.2 million) in 2018

* Assumes also an expansion of sales in cross-border model for Kazakhstan, Georgia, Moldova, Germany and the United Kingdom

* Plans to launch Merlin Business Services project, which is a portfolio of services for Polish manufacturers, brand owners and distributors, to help to increase sales through the Internet in Poland and abroad

$1 = 3.9624 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

