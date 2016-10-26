FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Far East Horizon updates on disposal of underlying assets
October 26, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Far East Horizon updates on disposal of underlying assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd

* FETJ deal consideration of RMB927.89 million

* IFEL, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement

* IFEL has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire IFEL underlying assets

* IFEL consideration payable by purchaser to IFEL for IFEL disposal of IFEL underlying assets shall be RMB 2.59 billion

* FETJ, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

* Vendor is Far Eastern Horizon Financial Leasing Co and purchaser is Shanghai Guotai Junan Security Assets Management

* It is anticipated that upon completion of disposal, group would realise a net gain of approximately RMB7.7 million

* Net proceeds received from disposal will be applied on future finance lease transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

