BRIEF-Far East Horizon updates on disposal of underlying assets

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd

* FETJ deal consideration of RMB927.89 million

* IFEL, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement

* IFEL has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire IFEL underlying assets

* IFEL consideration payable by purchaser to IFEL for IFEL disposal of IFEL underlying assets shall be RMB 2.59 billion

* FETJ, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

* Vendor is Far Eastern Horizon Financial Leasing Co and purchaser is Shanghai Guotai Junan Security Assets Management

* It is anticipated that upon completion of disposal, group would realise a net gain of approximately RMB7.7 million

* Net proceeds received from disposal will be applied on future finance lease transactions