FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-DBP: Annual report for Orphan Drug Designation status for SA-033 received no remarks from EMA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 26, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-DBP: Annual report for Orphan Drug Designation status for SA-033 received no remarks from EMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Double Bond Pharmaceutical International AB (publ) :

* Says has submitted the Annual report for the drug candidate SA-033 to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is mandatory after obtaining Orphan Drug Designation status

* The Annual report received no remarks or objections, which means that the development of the product is in line with EMA's requirements and expectations

* DBP is planning to continue the development of the product by starting a clinical phase 1 study with SA-033 already during 2017 with the objective to include patients affected by hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) which is a type of liver cancer

Source text: bit.ly/2dJeH5i

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.