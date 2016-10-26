BRIEF-DBP: Annual report for Orphan Drug Designation status for SA-033 received no remarks from EMA

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Double Bond Pharmaceutical International AB (publ) :

* Says has submitted the Annual report for the drug candidate SA-033 to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is mandatory after obtaining Orphan Drug Designation status

* The Annual report received no remarks or objections, which means that the development of the product is in line with EMA's requirements and expectations

* DBP is planning to continue the development of the product by starting a clinical phase 1 study with SA-033 already during 2017 with the objective to include patients affected by hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) which is a type of liver cancer

Source text: bit.ly/2dJeH5i

Further company coverage: