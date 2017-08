Oct 26 (Reuters) - 1st Red AG :

* At -1.709 million euros and -429,000 euros ($468,510.90), EBIT and EBT are around 604 percent and 201 percent lower in the first 9 months than in the previous year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)