FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand says qtrly organic revenue up 3 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand says qtrly organic revenue up 3 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-rand Plc :

* Ingersoll Rand reports record third-quarter results continuing EPS of $1.39; adjusted continuing EPS of $1.41

* Qtrly organic revenue up 3 percent compared with 2015

* Qtrly net revenue $3.57 billion versus $3.45 billion last year

* Q3 earnings per share $1.39 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.17 to $4.22 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 to $0.93 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.44

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.62 to $5.67 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases guidance range for full-year 2016 EPS from continuing operations to $5.62 to $5.67 and adjusted EPS to $4.17 to $4.22

* Sees FY 2016 continuing eps of $5.62 to $5.67

* Sees full-year 2016 revenues up approximately 1 percent; organic revenues up 2 percent compared with 2015

* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow increased to about $1.3 billion, from $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.