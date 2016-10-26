Oct 26 Ingersoll-rand Plc :

* Ingersoll Rand reports record third-quarter results continuing EPS of $1.39; adjusted continuing EPS of $1.41

* Qtrly organic revenue up 3 percent compared with 2015

* Qtrly net revenue $3.57 billion versus $3.45 billion last year

* Q3 earnings per share $1.39 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.17 to $4.22 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 to $0.93 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.44

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.62 to $5.67 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases guidance range for full-year 2016 EPS from continuing operations to $5.62 to $5.67 and adjusted EPS to $4.17 to $4.22

* Sees FY 2016 continuing eps of $5.62 to $5.67

* Sees full-year 2016 revenues up approximately 1 percent; organic revenues up 2 percent compared with 2015

* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow increased to about $1.3 billion, from $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: