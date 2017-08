Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dte Energy Co

* Dte energy - q3 operating earnings per share $1.96

* Dte energy co - q3 earnings per share $1.88

* Dte energy co sees fy 2016 operating earnings per share $5.09 to $5.35

* Qtrly operating revenue $2.93 billion versus $2.6 billion last year