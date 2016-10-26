DERIVATIVES-CBOE adds volatility smile index

LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - The CBOE has launched an index that tracks the steepness of the implied volatility curve, or volatility smile, to capture options premium in US equity markets.

The CBOE S&P 500 Smile Index tracks an options-based strategy that sells downside puts and alternates between long and short call positioning, depending on steepness.

When the curve is steep the index follows a strangle position, selling both puts and calls, while a flatter curve triggers a risk reversal that sees the short put position combined with a long upside call.

The strategy is based on analysis that shows a flatter smile is associated with the bottom of a market, when volatility is already high. At that point, the anticipated upside is captured through the long call position in the risk reversal.

Signals for positioning are provided by put-to-call ratios. Put options typically outstrip calls and a ratio that shows downside options outstripping upside contracts by 1.5 times or less triggers the risk reversal trade to position for more bullish expectations. That is done through the sale of a 25 delta put and the purchase of a 25 delta call to capture upside moves.

A ratio greater than 1.5 triggers the strangle position through the sale of a 25 delta put and 25 delta call.

The options positions are collateralised with one-month Treasury bills.

"Hedge fund, portfolio managers and individuals who trade derivatives products are looking for ways to enhance yields in the current low interest rate environment," said Bill Speth, vice president of research at CBOE. "The CBOE Smile index offers these investors another tool to take action based on the current market outlook."

Positions are maintained for a month and the index rolls on every third Friday of the month. Values are published every 15 seconds.

According to analysis by CBOE, the smile index delivers a higher average return across all conditions than related strategies such as the S&P 500 Iron Condor Index and the S&P 500 Iron Butterfly Index - both of which are short put and call spreads. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)