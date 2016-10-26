BRIEF-Owens Corning Q3 earnings per share $0.97

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Owens Corning
* Owens Corning says In Composites, co is on track to deliver ebit growth of about $30 million for 2016
* Owens corning reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.97
* Q3 sales $1.52 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.51 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.09
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 5 percent in Insulation
* Owens Corning - company continues to expect full-year adjusted EBIT of $700 million or more
* Owens corning - additional share repurchase authorization for up to 10 million shares
* Owens Corning - capital additions in 2016 are expected to total approximately $385 million