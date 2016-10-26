FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Owens Corning Q3 earnings per share $0.97
October 26, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Owens Corning Q3 earnings per share $0.97

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Owens Corning

* Owens Corning says In Composites, co is on track to deliver ebit growth of about $30 million for 2016

* Owens corning reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.97

* Q3 sales $1.52 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.51 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.09

* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 5 percent in Insulation

* Owens Corning - company continues to expect full-year adjusted EBIT of $700 million or more

* Owens corning - additional share repurchase authorization for up to 10 million shares

* Owens Corning - capital additions in 2016 are expected to total approximately $385 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

