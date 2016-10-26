FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Avery Dennison reports Q3 earnings per share $0.98
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Avery Dennison reports Q3 earnings per share $0.98

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp :

* Expects FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of $3.95 to $4.00

* Avery Dennison announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01

* Q3 earnings per share $0.98

* Q3 sales $1.51 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.55

* Raised FY16 guidance midpoint for reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS by $0.10

* Raised FY16 guidance midpoint for reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS by $0.10, due in part to lower tax rate versus. Previous expectation

* Says raised FY16 guidance midpoint for reported and adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS by $0.10

* Says now expects 2016 earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.55

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly organic sales growth (non-GAAP) of about 3 percent

* In Q3, realized about $21 million in pre-tax savings from restructuring, net of transition costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.