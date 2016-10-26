FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Coeur reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.42
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Coeur reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.42

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc :

* Coeur reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 revenue $176.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* reducing its full-year cost guidance at three of its five operations

* Qtrly silver and gold production were 3.5 million ounces and 84,871 ounces, respectively

* full-year 2016 production guidance remains unchanged from revised guidance published on October 6, 2016

* revised full-year 2016 silver production guidance for Rochester, Nevada mine down to 4.5 - 5.0 million ounces from 4.8 - 5.3 million ounces

* maintaining FY gold production guidance of 48,000 - 55,000 ounces for Rochester, Nevada mine

* raised low-end of full-year 2016 production guidance for Kensington, Alaska mine to 120,000 - 125,000 gold ounces

* company is reducing FY cost guidance to $10.50 - $11.00 per Ageqoz for Palmarejo, Mexico mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.