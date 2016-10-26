FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Inc announces third quarter earnings per share of $1.23
October 26, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Inc announces third quarter earnings per share of $1.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. announces third quarter earnings per share of $1.23

* Qtrly same - store sales decreased 1.8% at company-owned Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share slightly below the low end of the prior $5.65 to $5.85

* Q3 earnings per share $1.23

* Q3 revenue $494.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $501.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2016,company expects share repurchase activity of approximately $150 million for year

* For 2016, company expects earnings per diluted share slightly below low end of prior $5.65 to $5.85 range

* For 2016, company capital expenditures of approximately $158 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

