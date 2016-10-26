FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2016 / 10:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida reports Q3 EPS of $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida :

* Seacoast reports third quarter 2016 eps increased 85% on record loan production and expense management

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 revenue rose 27 percent to $47.4 million

* Qtrly net interest income increased $8.4 million or 29% year over year and $3.0 million or 9% above Q2 levels

* Q3 revenue view $46.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Seacoast reaffirms 2016 adjusted diluted EPS target of $1.00

* Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida - "recent brush with Hurricane Matthew not expected to have any material impact to noninterest expense in Q4" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

