Oct 26 John Bean Technologies Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 diluted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15

* Q3 revenue $349.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $313.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 20 percent

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.30 to $2.40 from continuing operations

* Says quarterly inbound orders increased 21 percent year over year

* Says backlog at quarter-end increased 25 percent year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: