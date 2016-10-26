BRIEF-Celanese files patent infringement complaint with U.S. International Trade Commission
* Files patent infringement complaint with U.S. International Trade Commission seeking exclusion of certain high-potency sweeteners
Oct 26 John Bean Technologies Corp
* Q3 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 diluted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15
* Q3 revenue $349.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $313.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 20 percent
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.30 to $2.40 from continuing operations
* Says quarterly inbound orders increased 21 percent year over year
* Says backlog at quarter-end increased 25 percent year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.23 to $1.28
* Consolidated sales for Q3 were $318.5 million, a 15.3 percent increase