BRIEF-Sika 9mths net profit up at CHF 415.5 mln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* Says 9 months net sales 4,331.8 million Swiss francs ($4.36 billion) vs 4,095.0 million Swiss francs yr ago

* 9 months operating profit (EBIT) 591.2 million Swiss francs vs 490.2 million Swiss francs yr ago

* 9 months net profit 415.5 million Swiss francs vs 338.2 million Swiss francs yr ago

* The annual targets for 2016 can be confirmed

* The unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain's hostile takeover attempt remains an element of uncertainty for the future.

