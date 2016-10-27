FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Atlanta's prelim. Q1 2016/2017 net profit falls to 147,000 zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27(Reuters) - Atlanta Poland SA :

* Said on Wednesday its preliminary Q1 2016/2017 net sales was 45.4 million zlotys ($11.42 million), down 28.3 pct year on year

* Preliminary Q1 2016/2017 net profit 147,000 zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys year ago

* Said the financial results impacted by decrease in the price of raw materials, suspension of deliveries to Jeronimo Martins Polska as well as limited orders for processed nuts due to expansion of the production facility and increase in the negative balance on financial operations by about 470,000 zlotys

$1 = 3.9742 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

