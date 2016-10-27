FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Your Image to buy no more than 60 pct stake in Ovid
October 27, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Your Image to buy no more than 60 pct stake in Ovid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Your Image SA (Varsav VR SA) :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed an investment agreement with existing partners of Ovid Works Sp. o.o. (Ovid) pursuant to which the company will acquire no more than 60 pct stake in Ovid at price no higher than 850,000 zlotys ($213,901)

* Funds will be transferred to Ovid through the acquisition by Your Image of newly issued shares in the increased share capital of Ovid or through the acquisition of shares held by the existing partners of Ovid

* Ovid aims to create games with a first person perspective

* Ovid is working on "Metamorphosis" game in VR version that is to debut in Q2 2017

$1 = 3.9738 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

