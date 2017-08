Oct 27 (Reuters) - Straumann Holding AG :

* Group announced today that it has acquired a 30% stake in V2R Biomedical, a small, privately-owned company in Montreal that specializes in prosthetically-driven guided-surgery solutions

* As part of the agreement, Straumann has an option to increase its stake to full ownership by 2020. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: