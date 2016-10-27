FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Italia Independent Group sets terms of capital increase
October 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Italia Independent Group sets terms of capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italia Independent Group SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that the subscription price of its rights issue was set at 3.4 euros ($3.71) per share

* To issue up to 1.4 million shares for the value of up to 4.9 million euros under rights issue

* Shareholders to be able to subscribe to 13 new shares every 20 option rights

* Option and pre-emption right offer period to run from Oct. 31, included, to Nov. 17, included

* Subscription price of its reserved capital increase was set at 5.75 euros per share

* To issue up to 1.8 million shares under reserved capital increase for the value of up to 10.1 million euros

$1 = 0.9173 euros Gdynia Newsroom

