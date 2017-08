Oct 27 (Reuters) - 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Reported on Wednesday its audited H1 results with net sales at 794,393 euros ($866,683)

* H1 net loss at 113,373 euros

* H1 EBITDA at 343,324 euros

* Data is not comparable to 2015 figures

