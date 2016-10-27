FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Snai prices senior secured non-convertible notes
October 27, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Snai prices senior secured non-convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Snai SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it priced the fixed rate senior secured notes in a principal amount of 320 million euros ($349.06 million), a coupon of 6.375 percent per year and an issue price of 100.0 percent

* Priced the floating rate senior secured notes in a principal amount of 250 million euros, a coupon of three-month EURIBOR (with a 0 percent floor) plus 6.0 percent per year (reset quarterly) and an issue price of 99.0 percent

* The notes will mature on Nov. 7, 2021

Source text for Eikon: [nBIA262ff ]

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9168 euros Gdynia Newsroom

