BRIEF-Snai prices senior secured non-convertible notes

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Snai SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it priced the fixed rate senior secured notes in a principal amount of 320 million euros ($349.06 million), a coupon of 6.375 percent per year and an issue price of 100.0 percent

* Priced the floating rate senior secured notes in a principal amount of 250 million euros, a coupon of three-month EURIBOR (with a 0 percent floor) plus 6.0 percent per year (reset quarterly) and an issue price of 99.0 percent

* The notes will mature on Nov. 7, 2021

