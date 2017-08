Oct 27 (Reuters) - Eastern Co Sae

* Egypt's Eastern Company Q1 net profit at 427.318 million Egyptian pounds ($48.12 million) versus 367.374 million a year earlier- statement

* Sales at 1.917 billion pounds in the first quarter versus 1.750 billion pounds in the same period a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8798 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Cairo newsroom)