BUZZ-Berendsen: slumps on profit warning

** Commercial laundry company Berendsen -15%, and among the worst performing UK midcaps, after a profit warning puts stock on track for one of its worst days on record

** Co warns on FY profit, citing higher-than-expected costs incurred in hospitality business & parts of workwear laundry business due to operational instability over peak summer months

** Sees FY adj oper profit c.£160 mln vs 162.02 mln stg analyst est acc to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Follows from slower rev growth recorded for Q2

** Over 1/2 30-day avg vol through on stock in 30 mins

** Stock +14% YTD vs +1.37% for FTSE 250 index