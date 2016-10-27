FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BUZZ-Berendsen: slumps on profit warning
#Hot Stocks
October 27, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 10 months ago

BUZZ-Berendsen: slumps on profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Commercial laundry company Berendsen -15%, and among the worst performing UK midcaps, after a profit warning puts stock on track for one of its worst days on record

** Co warns on FY profit, citing higher-than-expected costs incurred in hospitality business & parts of workwear laundry business due to operational instability over peak summer months

** Sees FY adj oper profit c.£160 mln vs 162.02 mln stg analyst est acc to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Follows from slower rev growth recorded for Q2

** Over 1/2 30-day avg vol through on stock in 30 mins

** Stock +14% YTD vs +1.37% for FTSE 250 index

