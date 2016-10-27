FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-TAL Education Group says basic net income per ADS $0.69
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-TAL Education Group says basic net income per ADS $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group

* Q2 total student enrollments increased by 77.0% year-over-year to about 1,117,650 from about 631,430 in Q2 of prior year (corrects period)

* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2016

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $227.5 million to $230.3 million

* Q2 revenue $271.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $250.5 million

* Basic net income per American Depositary Share US$0.69

* Diluted net income per American Depositary Share US$0.61

* Qtrly income from operations increased by 17.5% to US$69.1 million from US$58.8 million in same period of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.