10 months ago
BRIEF-Tegeta expects Barloworld application against Optimum to be withdrawn
October 27, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tegeta expects Barloworld application against Optimum to be withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tegeta:

* Notes media reports regarding an application issued by Barloworld against Optimum Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd

* Following purchase of Optimum in April, and whilst optimum was still in business rescue, Tegeta inherited a disputed balance with Barloworld

* Optimum has instructed its bankers to settle balance (under protest) and insisted on delivery of all supporting documents and invoices to substantiate Barloworld's claim

* As payment was made on Oct 26, Tegeta and Optimum expect Barloworld's application to be withdrawn Link to press release: (bit.ly/2dZrCUe) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

