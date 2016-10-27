UPDATE 1-Russia's Yandex raises 2016 revenue growth f'cast to 22-24 pct

(Adds details, CEO comment)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Yandex NV says:

* Sees 2016 revenue rising 22-24 percent, previously forecast growth of 19-22 percent;

* Q3 revenues rose 25 percent year-on-year to 19.3 billion roubles ($306.3 million);

* Share in the Russian search market, including mobile, averaged 55.9 percent in Q3 compared to 57.0 percent in Q2, according to LiveInternet;

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) increased 14 percent year-on-year to 6.9 billion roubles;

* Q3 net profit at 2.4 billion roubles, down 43 percent year-on-year mainly due to a foreign exchange loss and an increase in sales, general and administrative costs which grew faster than total revenue;

* Foreign exchange loss in Q3 was 432 million roubles;

* Q3 adjusted net profit at 3.8 billion roubles, up 8 percent year-on-year;

* Cash and cash equivalents stood at 66.2 billion roubles as of Sept. 30, 2016;

* "Revenue and EBITDA continued to grow strongly in Q3, boosted by innovation on our advertising platform. We see new opportunities in our geolocation services to drive revenues from our maps and navigation products," Arkady Volozh, Yandex Chief Executive Officer, said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.0050 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)