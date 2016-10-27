FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Sept qtr consol profit up about 11 pct
October 27, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Sept qtr consol profit up about 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals - sept-quarter consol net profit 2.19 billion rupees

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals - sept-quarter consol net sales 21.73 billion rupees

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 2.6 billion rupees

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.98 billion rupees as per IFRS; consol net sales was 18.79 billion rupees

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals-in the next quarter, Glenmark intends to file seven anda applications with the U.S FDA Source text - (bit.ly/2dOfhyM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
