10 months ago
BRIEF-American Tower Q3 AFFO per share $1.42
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-American Tower Q3 AFFO per share $1.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp :

* Raising midpoint of FY 2016 outlook for property revenue by $50 million

* American Tower Corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.515 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion

* Qtrly AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per share $ 1.42

* American Tower - raising midpoint of FY 2016 outlook for consolidated AFFO by $30 million

* Sees FY 2016 total capital expenditures $685 million to $785 million

* FY16 outlook reflects favorable impacts of foreign currency fluctuations of sbout $23 million for total property revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

