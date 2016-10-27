FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-World Wrestling Entertainment reports Q3 earnings per share $0.14
October 27, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-World Wrestling Entertainment reports Q3 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc

* Expects average paid subscribers to WWE network of 1.40 million (+/- 2%) in Q4

* WWE reports Q3 2016 results & targets record 2017 adjusted OIBDA of $100 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue $164.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $175 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WWE Network subscribers increased 24% from Q3 2015 to 1.46 million average paid subscribers over Q3 2016

* Targeted adjusted OIBDA of $100 million for 2017

* Sees "continued WWE network subscriber growth" for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
