10 months ago
BRIEF-Vattenfall eyes return to net profit, dividend payment in 2017
#Intel
October 27, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vattenfall eyes return to net profit, dividend payment in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Vattenfall AB CEO Magnus Hall told Reuters on Thursday:

* The target is to have positive net result in 2017 after an expected net loss for the full 2016 and to restart dividend payment

* "The target is that we should deliver the positive results next year. If we deliver a positive result, then we should start paying dividends," he said

* Vattenfall plans to phase out its coal use, gradually starting from Klingenberg combined heat and power plant (CHP) in Berlin next May

* Divestment of more coal power plants "is not on the table now" after Vattenfall completed the sale of its lignite power plants and mines in Germany at end-Sept

* The Swedish utility plans to cut about 24 percent of its trading jobs after lignite sale, as it plans to move out of oil, coal trading to reflect sustainability goals.

* Vattenfall has about 700 jobs in its Business Area Markets division, trading in various commodities

* Hall says recent power price increase in continental Europe is based on "short-term factors", such as concerns about the future of French nuclear power plants, and could be short-lived

* Vattenfall plans to restart Sweden's Ringhals-2 nuclear reactor on Dec. 1

* Vattenfall remains interested in UK offshore wind power sector after Brexit, while Sterling's fall hasn't had a big impact on the company's revenues

* "UK is going to remain stable and trustworthy market," he said

* Earlier on Thursday Vattenfall reported a net loss of 21.9 billion Swedish crowns for the first nine-months due to impairments, of which 1.8 billion crowns loss is for continued operations Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

