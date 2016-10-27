FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Poland's Tauron, PGNiG agree terms to complete gas-fired unit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Poland's Tauron, PGNiG agree terms to complete gas-fired unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia, PGNiG :

* Poland's state-run electric utility Tauron and dominant gas firm PGNiG have agreed conditions to complete a 400 megawatt (MW) gas-fired unit in the Stalowa Wola heat-power plant, the two companies said on Thursday.

* Tauron said in a statement the cost of completing the unit amounts to about 400 million zlotys and the firm expects that it will start operating in 2019.

* Partners in the project, which also include the European Investment Bank and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development as well as bank Pekao have also agreed a credit standstill agreement until the end of March 2017, Tauron said.

* "We assume that until then (end of March 2017) we will complete negotiations and sign an agreement regarding restructuring of the project's financing," PGNiG Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak was quoted by Tauron in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.