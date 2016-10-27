FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths announces total Q1 sales from cont ops of $15.333 bln
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
October 27, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Woolworths announces total Q1 sales from cont ops of $15.333 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd -

* for big w, we do not currently anticipate an improvement in fy17 ebit compared to fy16

* We expect modest improvement in apparel sales in second half

* Asx alert-first quarter sales results-wow.ax

* total first quarter sales from continuing operations $15.333 billion versus $15.18 billion

* Qtrly australian food and petrol sales $10.51 billion versus $10.50 billion a year ago

* "petrol sales for quarter of $1.2 billion were 11% below prior year"

* "woolworths no longer reports sales from home improvement business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

