Oct 27 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd :

* First Quantum Minerals reports third quarter 2016 results

* 2016 planned capital expenditure for Cobre Panama increased to $450 million from $390 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Q3 copper production and sales of 142,721 tonnes and 136,051 tonnes, respectively