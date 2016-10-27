BRIEF-Aetna adds Sarepta's DMD drug Exondys 51 to its precertification list
* Aetna adds Sarepta's DMD drug Exondys 51 to its precertification list, effective nov 15 Source text for Eikon: http://aet.na/2eR7liT Further company coverage:
Oct 27 First Quantum Minerals Ltd :
* First Quantum Minerals reports third quarter 2016 results
* 2016 planned capital expenditure for Cobre Panama increased to $450 million from $390 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 copper production and sales of 142,721 tonnes and 136,051 tonnes, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, Oct 28 ConocoPhillips, operator of the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) plant, said it expects the project to reach its full capacity of 9 million tonnes a year in the June quarter of 2017.
* General Electric is talking to Baker Hughes regarding "potential partnerships", but not "an outright purchase" - CNBC