10 months ago
BRIEF-Proximus Q3 underlying EBITDA up at EUR 474 million, revises FY EBITDA outlook upwards
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 28, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Proximus Q3 underlying EBITDA up at EUR 474 million, revises FY EBITDA outlook upwards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Proximus Nv :

* Q3 results

* Q3 underlying EBITDA 474 million euros ($516.80 million) versus 456 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Interim dividend of 0.50 euro per share to be paid on 9 Dec 2016

* Underlying revenue of 1,487 million euros in the third quarter of 2016, down by 1.4 pct

* 2016 full-year group underlying EBITDA outlook revised upwards to a growth of 3 to 4 pct

* Q3 net income group share 160 million euros

* Q3 net income 121 million euros in Reuters Poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
