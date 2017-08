Oct 28 (Reuters) - Stelmet SA :

* Said on Thursday that a fund managed by Copernicus Capital TFI SA (Copernicus), Rainbow Fund 2 FIZ, sold 4,404,633 shares of the company representing 15.79 pct stake in Stelmet

* 4,404,633 shares were sold at 31 zlotys ($7.81) per share in Stelmet's IPO

* After transaction, Rainbow Fund 2 FIZ lowered its stake in the company to 84.13 pct from 99.92 pct stake

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: