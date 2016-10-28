FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galapagos Q3 net result turns to 8.1 mln euro profit
October 28, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Galapagos Q3 net result turns to 8.1 mln euro profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Reported on Thursday Q3 revenues of 65.0 million euros ($70.9 million), up from 47.2 million euros

* Q3 operating loss is 48.5 million euros versus a loss of 63.3 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit is 8.1 million euros versus a loss of 61.4 million euros a year ago

* Cash position at Sept. 30 is 938.8 million euros, up from 374.4 million euros a year ago

* "We reiterate our cash burn guidance for the full year within the range of 100-120 million euros, excluding payments from Gilead for filgotinib" - CEO

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
