10 months ago
BRIEF-Wigmore Street sells about 10.7 pct stake in Ferrexpo -bookrunner
October 28, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wigmore Street sells about 10.7 pct stake in Ferrexpo -bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bookrunner for Ferrexpo Plc :

* Has sold an aggregate of 63 million ordinary shares of Ferrexpo representing approximately 10.7 percent of company's existing issued ordinary share capital

* Placing at a price of 110 pence per share raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately £69 million

* Seller is a subsidiary of Cercl Holdings Limited, a joint venture between Bxr Group and Zdenek Bakala and his family interests

* Seller will hold approximately 13.2 percent of company's existing issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

