10 months ago
BRIEF-Imvest signs restructuring agreement for bond due 2018
October 28, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Imvest signs restructuring agreement for bond due 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Imvest SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed a restructuring agreement for bond Imvest S.A. 5% 2013-2018 of total value of 30.0 million euros ($32.71 million)

* Finalized an agreement between Futura Funds, Imvest, Astrim and other companies of the Astrim group for the restructuring of Astrim's financing agreement with Imvest

* In 2013, Imvest used the financial resources from the bond due 2018 to loan 30.0 million euros to Astrim

* Financing that Imvest provided will be guaranteed by stakes in a real estate company in favour of Futura Funds on behalf of Imvest

* Astrim financing agreement is extended to Dec. 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9173 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
