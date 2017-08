Oct 28 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc

* Pension Insurance Corporation says completes buy-in deal with Smiths Industries Pension Scheme for premium of 250 million pounds.

* The transaction covers more than 3000 pensioner members of the Scheme.

* The lead advisor to the Trustee on the transaction was Aon Hewitt.

* The Scheme is sponsored by Smiths Group, a global technology business listed on the London Stock Exchange. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)