BRIEF-Tatneft increases its shareholding in Bank Zenit

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tatneft :

* As a result of the mandatory offer carried out by Tatneft , Tatneft Group's stake in the share capital of Bank Zenit exceeded 50 pct

* Will assess the need for Bank Zenit's consolidation into Tatneft Group's financial statements under IFRS beginning from the moment or recording title to the bank's shares following the mandatory offer

* Tatneft's management believes that the probability of establishing control over the bank under IFRS and, accordingly, the potential for its consolidation are high Source text for Eikon:

