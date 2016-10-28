FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tatneft increases its shareholding in Bank Zenit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tatneft :

* As a result of the mandatory offer carried out by Tatneft , Tatneft Group's stake in the share capital of Bank Zenit exceeded 50 pct

* Will assess the need for Bank Zenit's consolidation into Tatneft Group's financial statements under IFRS beginning from the moment or recording title to the bank's shares following the mandatory offer

* Tatneft's management believes that the probability of establishing control over the bank under IFRS and, accordingly, the potential for its consolidation are high Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

