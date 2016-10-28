FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-WSE revises sWIG80, WIG indices; Izo-Blok to replace Graal in sWIG80
October 28, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-WSE revises sWIG80, WIG indices; Izo-Blok to replace Graal in sWIG80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that after end of trading session on Oct. 31 will conduct extraordinary adjustment of lists of participants of sWIG80, WIG, WIG-Poland and WIG-food indices

* After trading session on Oct. 31, shares of Graal SA will be excluded from sWIG80, WIG, WIG-Poland and WIG-food indices

* In sWIG80 index, shares of Graal will be replaced by Izo-Blok SA

* After end of trading session on Oct. 27, shares of Stelmet SA will replace shares of PRESCO (Yolo) in WIG and WIG-Poland indices

Source text: bit.ly/2dSgzJh

bit.ly/2eLPEk6

Further company coverage:,,,

Gdynia Newsroom

