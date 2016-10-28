BRIEF-Calpine Q3 earnings per share $0.83

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Calpine Corp :

* Qtrly operating revenues $2.36 billion versus $1.95 billion

* Sees adjusted free cash flow for FY 2017 $710 million - $860 million

* Calpine reports third quarter results, narrows 2016 guidance and provides 2017 guidance; more than 65% of market cap available for deployment over next three years

* Q3 earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Narrowing 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $1.8 billion to $1.85 billion

* Calpine corp sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.8 billion to $1.95 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted free cash flow $710 million - $760 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: