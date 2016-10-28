FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Spain's Sabadell expects to end 2016 with net profit of 780 mlns eur
#Financials
October 28, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Spain's Sabadell expects to end 2016 with net profit of 780 mlns eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell :

* Says expects to end 2016 with net profit of around 780 million euros

* Says expects net interest income to stabilize and even improve slightly in 2017

* Says will close 90 branches and reduce staff by around 180 employees in Spain in 2016

* Says will continue to focus on cutting costs in 2017

* Says depreciation of pound due to Brexit will reduce group's net profit by 3 percent in fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
